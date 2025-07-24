Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Caught on the jumbotron: How literature helps us understand modern-day public shaming

By Jason Wang, Postdoctoral Fellow, Modern Literature and Culture Research Centre, Toronto Metropolitan University
The online reaction to the extra-marital affair that was caught on the Jumbotron at a Coldplay concert raises the question: why does infidelity, especially among the powerful, provoke such public outrage?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
