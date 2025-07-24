Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Central African Republic: ICC Convicts Two Anti-Balaka Leaders

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Alfred Yékatom, left, and Patrice-Edouard Ngaïssona, right, taken on Nov. 23, 2018 and Jan. 25, 2019 respectively when they appeared before the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. © Piroschka van de Wouw/ Koen Van Well/AP Photo (Geneva) – The International Criminal Court (ICC) conviction of two anti-balaka militia leaders for serious crimes in the Central African Republic is an important step toward justice in the country, Human Rights Watch said today. On July 24, 2025, ICC judges convicted Alfred Yékatom on charges involving…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ African sci-fi imagines new ways of living in climate-changed worlds
~ Who Will Bury You? Short stories from Zimbabwe about women who refuse to be easily defined
~ Nigeria guns for a 10th Wafcon title – but women’s football has never been more competitive
~ What makes a person cool? Global study has some answers
~ Ukraine joins other Russian neighbours in quitting landmines treaty: another deadly legacy in the making
~ Thailand and Cambodia’s escalating conflict has roots in century-old border dispute
~ Gaza is starving – how Israel’s allies can go beyond words and take meaningful action
~ Ukrainian protests: Zelensky faces biggest threat to his presidency since taking power
~ The US has sanctioned UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese – here’s why she’s the wrong target
~ Ukraine ‘Suspends’ Vital Mine Ban Treaty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter