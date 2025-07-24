Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Who Will Bury You? Short stories from Zimbabwe about women who refuse to be easily defined

By Gibson Ncube, Senior Lecturer, Stellenbosch University
Zimbabwe-born, Canada-based Chido Muchemwa’s debut short story collection, Who Will Bury You?, was published late in 2024 and immediately attracted the right kind of attention.

Here was an unexpected range of themes: queer identity, dislocation in the diaspora, the lingering complexities of family and cultural belonging. The 12 stories, set between Zimbabwe and Canada,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central African Republic: ICC Convicts Two Anti-Balaka Leaders
~ African sci-fi imagines new ways of living in climate-changed worlds
~ Nigeria guns for a 10th Wafcon title – but women’s football has never been more competitive
~ What makes a person cool? Global study has some answers
~ Ukraine joins other Russian neighbours in quitting landmines treaty: another deadly legacy in the making
~ Thailand and Cambodia’s escalating conflict has roots in century-old border dispute
~ Gaza is starving – how Israel’s allies can go beyond words and take meaningful action
~ Ukrainian protests: Zelensky faces biggest threat to his presidency since taking power
~ The US has sanctioned UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese – here’s why she’s the wrong target
~ Ukraine ‘Suspends’ Vital Mine Ban Treaty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS