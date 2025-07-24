Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nigeria guns for a 10th Wafcon title – but women’s football has never been more competitive

By Chuka Onwumechili, Professor of Communications, Howard University
Whatever the outcome of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon) final on Saturday in which Nigeria faces Morocco, the days of the west African nation’s sole dominance of women’s football in Africa has ended.

Nigeria’s return to the pinnacle of the important Africa-wide tournament should not be read as a continuation of the country’s dominance on the field. Yes, Nigeria has now


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Central African Republic: ICC Convicts Two Anti-Balaka Leaders
~ African sci-fi imagines new ways of living in climate-changed worlds
~ Who Will Bury You? Short stories from Zimbabwe about women who refuse to be easily defined
~ What makes a person cool? Global study has some answers
~ Ukraine joins other Russian neighbours in quitting landmines treaty: another deadly legacy in the making
~ Thailand and Cambodia’s escalating conflict has roots in century-old border dispute
~ Gaza is starving – how Israel’s allies can go beyond words and take meaningful action
~ Ukrainian protests: Zelensky faces biggest threat to his presidency since taking power
~ The US has sanctioned UN special rapporteur Francesca Albanese – here’s why she’s the wrong target
~ Ukraine ‘Suspends’ Vital Mine Ban Treaty
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter