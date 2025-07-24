Tolerance.ca
Ukraine joins other Russian neighbours in quitting landmines treaty: another deadly legacy in the making

By Marcel Vondermassen, Scientific Coordinator and Deputy Executive Manager of the IZEW, University of Tübingen
Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelensky, recently signed a decree to withdraw from the Ottawa convention banning the use of anti-personnel landmines. This move follows the example of Finland, Poland, Estonia and Lithuania, who all quit the treaty in recent…The Conversation


