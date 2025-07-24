Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine ‘Suspends’ Vital Mine Ban Treaty

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A humanitarian deminer at work in Mykolaiv region, Ukraine, April 16, 2025. © 2025 Yuliia Ovsiannikova/Ukrinform via AP Photo On July 18, Ukraine formally informed the United Nations that it has suspended its operation of the 1997 Mine Ban Treaty, the landmark international treaty prohibiting antipersonnel landmines. The action puts civilians at risk, undermines fundamental humanitarian and legal norms, and is contrary to public international law.The Mine Ban Treaty comprehensively prohibits antipersonnel mines and requires countries to destroy their stockpiles, clear…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
