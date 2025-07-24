Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Business coalition calls for 25% cut in the cost of red tape by 2030

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Business, universities, and investors have jointly urged the federal government to commit to cutting the cost of red tape by 25% by 2030,The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ukraine ‘Suspends’ Vital Mine Ban Treaty
~ When it comes to the Malvinas Islands, a name is more than just a name to Argentinians
~ Origins of Israel’s nuclear ambiguity lie in a secret deal forged between Richard Nixon and Golda Meir – podcast
~ Yellowstone has been a ‘sacred wonderland’ of spiritual power and religious activity for centuries – and for different faith groups
~ As Mexico’s LGBTQ+ community battles for inclusion, two drag performers have become internet stars – with more than 2 million TikTok followers
~ Why do MAGA faithful support Trump if his ‘big beautiful bill’ will likely hurt many of them?
~ Why 2025 became the summer of flash flooding in America
~ Is ChatGPT making us stupid?
~ Plug-in solar panels are the latest green energy trend – here’s what you need to know
~ From sweetener to cancer fighter? Fermented stevia shows promise in pancreatic cancer study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter