Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Grattan on Friday: net zero battle has net zero positives for Sussan Ley

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Nationals antics on climate targets put the new Coalition leader in a diabolical situation. Ley should act now to lessen the inevitable political damage.The Conversation


~ Ukraine: New Law Undercuts Independence of Anti-Corruption Bodies
~ Miles Franklin 2025: Siang Lu’s Ghost Cities is a haunting comedy about tyranny. Is it the funniest winner ever?
~ Anti-Corruption Activist Under Pressure in Ukraine
~ Australia says US beef will soon be welcome here again. It’s unlikely we’ll buy much of it
~ Jet ski accidents are tragic but preventable. Here’s how to reduce the risk
~ Historic ruling finds climate change ‘imperils all forms of life’ and puts laggard nations on notice
~ Reserve Bank says unemployment rise was not a shock, inflation on track
~ The Murray–Darling Basin Plan Evaluation is out. The next step is to fix the land, not just the flows
~ Israel/OPT: At UN conference states must prioritize ending Israel’s genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid
~ Brazil: Lula Should Veto Environmental Protection Rollback
