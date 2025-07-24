Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Anti-Corruption Activist Under Pressure in Ukraine

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Vitaliy Shabunin during a hearing in his case at the Pecherskyi District Court in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 15, 2025. © 2025 Oleksandr Sinitsa/UNIAN On July 11, Ukraine’s State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conducted searches targeting Vitaliy Shabunin, a prominent anti-corruption activist who has played a key role in exposing allegations of government corruption. Shabunin recently criticized the Ministry of Defense and the President’s Office over its weapons procurement and supply.Investigators raided Shabunin’s family home in the capital, Kyiv, as well as his…


© Human Rights Watch -
