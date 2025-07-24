Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

The Murray–Darling Basin Plan Evaluation is out. The next step is to fix the land, not just the flows

By Michael Stewardson, CEO One Basin CRC, The University of Melbourne
Neville Crossman, Professorial Research Fellow in Economics, Flinders University
Samantha Capon, Professor in Ecology, Griffith University
Seth Westra, Professor of Hydrology and Climate Risk, University of Adelaide
Restoring the basin to health requires more than just more water. Coordinated local efforts to restore rivers and the surrounding land are desperately needed.The Conversation


© The Conversation
