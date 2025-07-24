Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Israel/OPT: At UN conference states must prioritize ending Israel’s genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid

By Amnesty International
The high-level UN conference to discuss a peaceful settlement of the question of Palestine and implementation of the two-state solution next week must be centered around the immediate and effective application of international law, including states’ obligations to prevent and punish genocide and apartheid and end Israel’s unlawful occupation of Palestinian territory, said Amnesty International […] The post Israel/OPT: At UN conference states must prioritize ending Israel’s genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
