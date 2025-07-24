Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Gen Zers in Kenya are paying for their protests in blood as police violence goes unchecked

By Guest Contributor
“We can't feed our families, so we have to be on the street to stop the increasing prices, to stop the (police) abductions, and to stand up for our country,"


~ Israel/OPT: At UN conference states must prioritize ending Israel’s genocide, unlawful occupation and apartheid
~ Brazil: Lula Should Veto Environmental Protection Rollback
~ India and Bangladesh are reexamining secularism in their constitutions
~ Cycling’s governing body is introducing new rules to slow down elite riders. Not everyone’s happy
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on why it’s ‘a little frustrating’ bidding for COP 31
~ World’s highest court issues groundbreaking ruling for climate action. Here’s what it means for Australia
~ Bali is built on informal and ‘illegal’ settlements. Bulldozing Bingin Beach misses the real threat of overdevelopment
~ India: Hundreds of Muslims Unlawfully Expelled to Bangladesh
~ Swirling nebula of two dying stars revealed in spectacular detail in new Webb telescope image
~ Iran/Israel: Iranian forces’ use of cluster munitions in ‘12 Day War’ violated international humanitarian law
