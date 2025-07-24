World’s highest court issues groundbreaking ruling for climate action. Here’s what it means for Australia
By Wesley Morgan, Research Associate, Institute for Climate Risk and Response, UNSW Sydney
Gillian Moon, Senior Visiting Fellow and Research Lead, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
The landmark ruling means Australia must reduce emissions in line with the best science, and regulate the fossil fuel industry to prevent further harm.
