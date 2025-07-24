Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bali is built on informal and ‘illegal’ settlements. Bulldozing Bingin Beach misses the real threat of overdevelopment

By Kim Dovey, Professor of Architecture and Urban Design, The University of Melbourne
The Bingin Beach settlement has proven sustainable for more than 50 years, and has become an integral part of the local heritage.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Cycling’s governing body is introducing new rules to slow down elite riders. Not everyone’s happy
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Chris Bowen on why it’s ‘a little frustrating’ bidding for COP 31
~ World’s highest court issues groundbreaking ruling for climate action. Here’s what it means for Australia
~ India: Hundreds of Muslims Unlawfully Expelled to Bangladesh
~ Swirling nebula of two dying stars revealed in spectacular detail in new Webb telescope image
~ Iran/Israel: Iranian forces’ use of cluster munitions in ‘12 Day War’ violated international humanitarian law
~ Yemen: Houthis' Attacks on Cargo Ships Apparent War Crimes
~ Almost a third of NZ households face energy hardship – reform has to go beyond cheaper off-peak power
~ Bawdy, playful and intellectually ambitious: your guide to the 2025 Miles Franklin shortlist
~ Is sleeping a lot actually bad for your health? A sleep scientist explains
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter