India: Hundreds of Muslims Unlawfully Expelled to Bangladesh

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Police officers detain alleged undocumented Bangladeshi nationals after they were arrested during raids in Ahmedabad, India, April 26, 2025. © 2025 Amit Dave/Reuters Indian authorities have expelled hundreds of ethnic Bengali Muslims to Bangladesh in recent weeks without due process, claiming they are illegal immigrants.The authorities’ claims that they are managing irregular immigration are unconvincing given their disregard for due process, domestic guarantees, and international human rights standards.The Indian government should ensure access to fundamental…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
