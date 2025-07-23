Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Iran/Israel: Iranian forces’ use of cluster munitions in ‘12 Day War’ violated international humanitarian law

By Amnesty International
The Iranian forces’ use of cluster munitions during the ‘12 Day War’ with Israel was a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law, Amnesty International said today. Last month, the Iranian forces fired ballistic missiles whose warheads contained submunitions into populated residential areas of Israel, in attacks endangering civilians. Amnesty International analysed photos and videos showing […] The post Iran/Israel: Iranian forces’ use of cluster munitions in ‘12 Day War’ violated international humanitarian law appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Yemen: Houthis' Attacks on Cargo Ships Apparent War Crimes
~ Almost a third of NZ households face energy hardship – reform has to go beyond cheaper off-peak power
~ Bawdy, playful and intellectually ambitious: your guide to the 2025 Miles Franklin shortlist
~ Is sleeping a lot actually bad for your health? A sleep scientist explains
~ As seas rise and fish decline, this Fijian village is finding new ways to adapt
~ Birds use hidden black and white feathers to make themselves more colourful
~ From grasslands to killing fields: why trees are bad news for one of Australia’s most stunning birds
~ Five arms, no heart and a global family: what DNA revealed about the weird deep-sea world of brittle stars
~ After 70 years, twisted gothic thriller The Night of the Hunter remains as disturbing and beguiling as ever
~ How public development banks could narrow inequality gaps between the Global North and South
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter