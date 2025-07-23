Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yemen: Houthis' Attacks on Cargo Ships Apparent War Crimes

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image The Eternity C sinks after it was struck by a Houthi missile on July 8, 2025, on the Red Sea. © 2025 Houthi Media Center/Getty Images (Beirut) – The Houthi armed group in Yemen attacked two commercial cargo vessels in the Red Sea between July 6 and 9, 2025, violations of the laws of war amounting to war crimes, Human Rights Watch said today. The Houthis sunk both ships, killing and injuring several crew members, and appear to be unlawfully detaining six rescued crew members.The Houthis, who have controlled most of Yemen since 2015, sought to justify the…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
