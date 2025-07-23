Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bawdy, playful and intellectually ambitious: your guide to the 2025 Miles Franklin shortlist

By Joseph Steinberg, Forrest Foundation Postdoctoral Fellow, English & Literary Studies, The University of Western Australia
The six inventive books shortlisted for the 2025 Miles Franklin explore ideas of identity, self and nationhood – and play with both ideas and form.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran/Israel: Iranian forces’ use of cluster munitions in ‘12 Day War’ violated international humanitarian law
~ Yemen: Houthis' Attacks on Cargo Ships Apparent War Crimes
~ Almost a third of NZ households face energy hardship – reform has to go beyond cheaper off-peak power
~ Is sleeping a lot actually bad for your health? A sleep scientist explains
~ As seas rise and fish decline, this Fijian village is finding new ways to adapt
~ Birds use hidden black and white feathers to make themselves more colourful
~ From grasslands to killing fields: why trees are bad news for one of Australia’s most stunning birds
~ Five arms, no heart and a global family: what DNA revealed about the weird deep-sea world of brittle stars
~ After 70 years, twisted gothic thriller The Night of the Hunter remains as disturbing and beguiling as ever
~ How public development banks could narrow inequality gaps between the Global North and South
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter