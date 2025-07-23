Is sleeping a lot actually bad for your health? A sleep scientist explains
By Charlotte Gupta, Senior Postdoctoral Research Fellow, Appleton Institute, HealthWise Research Group, CQUniversity Australia
Gabrielle Rigney, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, Appleton Institute, CQUniversity Australia
Studies have shown people who sleep more than average have a higher risk of health problems and death. But is sleeping a lot a symptom or a cause?
© The Conversation
