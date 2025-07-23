Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As seas rise and fish decline, this Fijian village is finding new ways to adapt

By Celia McMichael, Professor in Geography, The University of Melbourne
Merewalesi Yee, PhD Student in Climate Adaptation, The University of Queensland
In the village of Nagigi, Fiji, the ocean isn’t just a resource – it’s part of the community’s identity. But in recent years, villagers have seen the sea behave differently. Tides are pushing inland. Once abundant, fish are now harder to find. Sandy beaches and coconut trees have been washed away.

Like many coastal communities, including those across the Pacific Islands region, this village is now under real pressure from climate change and declining…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
