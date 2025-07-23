Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Birds use hidden black and white feathers to make themselves more colourful

By Simon Griffith, Professor of Avian Behavioural Ecology, Macquarie University
Birds are perhaps the most colourful group of animals, bringing a splash of colour to the natural world around us every day. Indeed, exclusively black and white birds – such as magpies – are in the minority.

However, new research by a team from Princeton University in the United States has revealed a surprising trick in which birds use those boring black and white feathers to make their colours even more vivid.

In the study, published today in Science Advances, Rosalyn Price-Waldman and her…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Iran/Israel: Iranian forces’ use of cluster munitions in ‘12 Day War’ violated international humanitarian law
~ Yemen: Houthis' Attacks on Cargo Ships Apparent War Crimes
~ Almost a third of NZ households face energy hardship – reform has to go beyond cheaper off-peak power
~ Bawdy, playful and intellectually ambitious: your guide to the 2025 Miles Franklin shortlist
~ Is sleeping a lot actually bad for your health? A sleep scientist explains
~ As seas rise and fish decline, this Fijian village is finding new ways to adapt
~ From grasslands to killing fields: why trees are bad news for one of Australia’s most stunning birds
~ Five arms, no heart and a global family: what DNA revealed about the weird deep-sea world of brittle stars
~ After 70 years, twisted gothic thriller The Night of the Hunter remains as disturbing and beguiling as ever
~ How public development banks could narrow inequality gaps between the Global North and South
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter