Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: International Court of Justice’s landmark opinion bolsters fight for climate justice and accountability

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the International Court of Justice’s (ICJ) first Advisory Opinion clarifying the obligations of states in respect of climate change, Mandi Mudarikwa, Head of Strategic Litigation at Amnesty International, said:  “Today’s opinion is a landmark moment for climate justice and accountability. The ICJ made clear that the full enjoyment of human rights cannot be […] The post Global: International Court of Justice’s landmark opinion bolsters fight for climate justice and accountability   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ How the number 27 blew away West Indies cricket
~ Trump’s budget cuts could shut down local news outlets and reduce reporting on emergencies
~ Five ways professional athletes are redefining the limits of age in sport
~ Subsidising e-bikes instead of cars could really kick the electric vehicle transition into high gear
~ How the UK’s immigration system splits families apart – by design
~ Mysterious fossil may rewrite story of skin and feather evolution in reptiles
~ Trump takes lead role in Cold War Steve’s reimagining of Hogarth’s 18th-century satire, The Rake’s Progess
~ Orlando Bloom tried to ‘clean’ his blood to get rid of microplastics – here’s what the science says
~ Immigration courts hiding the names of ICE lawyers goes against centuries of precedent and legal ethics requiring transparency in courts
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter