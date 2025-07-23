Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump’s budget cuts could shut down local news outlets and reduce reporting on emergencies

By Colleen Murrell, Chair of the Editorial Board, and Full Professor in Journalism, Dublin City University
Public broadcasting regularly sends out alerts related to extreme weather and emergency news – but Trump has had these media outlets in his sights for a while.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: International Court of Justice’s landmark opinion bolsters fight for climate justice and accountability
~ How the number 27 blew away West Indies cricket
~ Five ways professional athletes are redefining the limits of age in sport
~ Subsidising e-bikes instead of cars could really kick the electric vehicle transition into high gear
~ How the UK’s immigration system splits families apart – by design
~ Mysterious fossil may rewrite story of skin and feather evolution in reptiles
~ Trump takes lead role in Cold War Steve’s reimagining of Hogarth’s 18th-century satire, The Rake’s Progess
~ Orlando Bloom tried to ‘clean’ his blood to get rid of microplastics – here’s what the science says
~ Immigration courts hiding the names of ICE lawyers goes against centuries of precedent and legal ethics requiring transparency in courts
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter