Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Subsidising e-bikes instead of cars could really kick the electric vehicle transition into high gear

By Noel Flay Cass, Research Fellow in Energy Demand Behaviour, University of Leeds
If you’re thinking of buying a new electric car worth up to £37,000, the UK government has offered to knock up to £3,750 off the price. The measure adds up to £650 million in grants for people to buy EVs (electric vehicles), but as a researcher who studies transport policy and climate change, I think this money would be better spent subsidising e-bikes.

Numerous questions surround the new government policy. Might people who can afford a new car


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: International Court of Justice’s landmark opinion bolsters fight for climate justice and accountability
~ How the number 27 blew away West Indies cricket
~ Trump’s budget cuts could shut down local news outlets and reduce reporting on emergencies
~ Five ways professional athletes are redefining the limits of age in sport
~ How the UK’s immigration system splits families apart – by design
~ Mysterious fossil may rewrite story of skin and feather evolution in reptiles
~ Trump takes lead role in Cold War Steve’s reimagining of Hogarth’s 18th-century satire, The Rake’s Progess
~ Orlando Bloom tried to ‘clean’ his blood to get rid of microplastics – here’s what the science says
~ Immigration courts hiding the names of ICE lawyers goes against centuries of precedent and legal ethics requiring transparency in courts
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter