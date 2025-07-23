Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the UK’s immigration system splits families apart – by design

By Nando Sigona, Professor of International Migration and Forced Displacement and Director of the Institute for Research into International Migration and Superdiversity, University of Birmingham
The letter that arrived for eleven-year-old Guilherme in June 2025 was addressed personally to him. The UK Home Office was informing him that he and his eight-year-old brother Luca must return to Brazil. Their parents, an academic and a senior NHS nurse, both long-term UK residents with valid visas were not included in the order.

“Whilst this may involve a degree of disruption in family life,” the letter stated, “this is considered to be proportionate to…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: International Court of Justice’s landmark opinion bolsters fight for climate justice and accountability
~ How the number 27 blew away West Indies cricket
~ Trump’s budget cuts could shut down local news outlets and reduce reporting on emergencies
~ Five ways professional athletes are redefining the limits of age in sport
~ Subsidising e-bikes instead of cars could really kick the electric vehicle transition into high gear
~ Mysterious fossil may rewrite story of skin and feather evolution in reptiles
~ Trump takes lead role in Cold War Steve’s reimagining of Hogarth’s 18th-century satire, The Rake’s Progess
~ Orlando Bloom tried to ‘clean’ his blood to get rid of microplastics – here’s what the science says
~ Immigration courts hiding the names of ICE lawyers goes against centuries of precedent and legal ethics requiring transparency in courts
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter