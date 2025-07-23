Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Trump takes lead role in Cold War Steve’s reimagining of Hogarth’s 18th-century satire, The Rake’s Progess

By Rebecca Anne Barr, Associate Professor in English Literature, University of Cambridge
A new reworking of Hogarth’s morality tale shows it continues to pack a punch on both sides of the Atlantic.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Global: International Court of Justice’s landmark opinion bolsters fight for climate justice and accountability
~ How the number 27 blew away West Indies cricket
~ Trump’s budget cuts could shut down local news outlets and reduce reporting on emergencies
~ Five ways professional athletes are redefining the limits of age in sport
~ Subsidising e-bikes instead of cars could really kick the electric vehicle transition into high gear
~ How the UK’s immigration system splits families apart – by design
~ Mysterious fossil may rewrite story of skin and feather evolution in reptiles
~ Orlando Bloom tried to ‘clean’ his blood to get rid of microplastics – here’s what the science says
~ Immigration courts hiding the names of ICE lawyers goes against centuries of precedent and legal ethics requiring transparency in courts
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter