Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
By Katrina Kosec, Lecturer, Johns Hopkins University
Amanda Clayton, Associate Professor, University of California, Berkeley
Amanda Lea Robinson, Professor of Political Science, The Ohio State University
Boniface Dulani, Senior lecturer in the Department of Political and Administrative Studies at the University of Malawi and Research Associate, Centre for Social Science Research, University of Cape Town
In rural Malawi, women influence discussions on how to combat climate change in communities that depend on forests for survival.
- Wednesday, July 23, 2025