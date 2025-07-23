Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gene editing technology could be used to save species on the brink of extinction

By Cock Van Oosterhout, Professor of Evolutionary Genetics, University of East Anglia
Earth’s biodiversity is in crisis. An imminent “sixth mass extinction” threatens beloved and important wildlife. It also threatens to reduce the amount of genetic diversity – or variation – within species.

This variation in genes within a species is crucial for their ability to adapt to changes in the environment or resist diseases. Genetic variation is therefore crucial for species’ long term survival.

Traditional conservation efforts – such as protected…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
~ AI chatbots can boost public health in Africa – why language inclusion matters
~ Surprise results in search for South African lizard species that have been missing for decades
~ Togo’s ‘Nana-Benz’: how cheap Chinese imports of African fabrics has hurt the famous women traders
~ Counting the climate costs of abandoned shopping trolleys
~ 4.48 Psychosis revival: the play’s window into a mind on the edge is as brutal as ever
~ Five reasons why driverless cars probably won’t take over your street any time soon
~ Congress has a chequered history of overseeing US intelligence and national security
~ Grandparent care: women from poorer backgrounds help out most with childcare
~ Physically restricting mental health patients can often harm them – my new study suggests compassion could change that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter