Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Counting the climate costs of abandoned shopping trolleys

By Neill Raath, Assistant Professor of Sustainable Materials and Manufacturing, University of Warwick
Darren Hughes, Professor of Materials Science, University of Warwick
Despite the steady growth of online shopping, a majority of the UK public still prefers to buy groceries at the supermarket.

Shopping trolleys can help us lug our purchases back to the car, but some shoppers are evidently taking them further afield. In 2017, 520,000 trolleys were reported as abandoned in the UK. SunderlandThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
