Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

4.48 Psychosis revival: the play’s window into a mind on the edge is as brutal as ever

By Leah Sidi, Associate Professor of Health Humanities, UCL
Under bright lights, the audience looks at a bare stage on two planes. Below, a small stage is white and empty, occupied only by a table and two chairs. Above, a huge, slanted mirror reflects a bird’s-eye view of the stage to the audience. Three middle-aged figures enter the stage without looking at each other. One lies down, staring into the mirror. One stands and one sits. For the next 70 minutes, they will never hold one another’s gaze.

This is the revival of Sarah Kane’s play 4.48 Psychosis. The production takes place 25 years after the original work, bringing the original cast…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
~ AI chatbots can boost public health in Africa – why language inclusion matters
~ Surprise results in search for South African lizard species that have been missing for decades
~ Togo’s ‘Nana-Benz’: how cheap Chinese imports of African fabrics has hurt the famous women traders
~ Gene editing technology could be used to save species on the brink of extinction
~ Counting the climate costs of abandoned shopping trolleys
~ Five reasons why driverless cars probably won’t take over your street any time soon
~ Congress has a chequered history of overseeing US intelligence and national security
~ Grandparent care: women from poorer backgrounds help out most with childcare
~ Physically restricting mental health patients can often harm them – my new study suggests compassion could change that
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter