Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Physically restricting mental health patients can often harm them – my new study suggests compassion could change that

By Daniel Lawrence, Senior Lecturer in Forensic Psychology, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Restrictive practices in mental health settings – such as physical restraint and seclusion – are meant to be a last resort, used only when patients pose a risk to themselves or others.

In 2021 and 2022 alone, NHS England reported that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Forest loss in Malawi: how having women at the table affected debates and decisions about solutions – research
~ AI chatbots can boost public health in Africa – why language inclusion matters
~ Surprise results in search for South African lizard species that have been missing for decades
~ Togo’s ‘Nana-Benz’: how cheap Chinese imports of African fabrics has hurt the famous women traders
~ Gene editing technology could be used to save species on the brink of extinction
~ Counting the climate costs of abandoned shopping trolleys
~ 4.48 Psychosis revival: the play’s window into a mind on the edge is as brutal as ever
~ Five reasons why driverless cars probably won’t take over your street any time soon
~ Congress has a chequered history of overseeing US intelligence and national security
~ Grandparent care: women from poorer backgrounds help out most with childcare
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter