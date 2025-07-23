2 ways cities can beat the heat: Which is best, urban trees or cool roofs?
By Ian Smith, Research Scientist in Earth & Environment, Boston University
Lucy Hutyra, Distinguished Professor & Chair of Earth and Environment, Boston University, Boston University
Cities are seeking low-cost ways to ease the heat island effect. Researchers found benefits and trade-offs in two popular options, but they vary by city and even neighborhood.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, July 23, 2025