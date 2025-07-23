Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Childcare centres will have funding stripped if they’re not ‘up to scratch’. Is this enough?

By Erin Harper, Lecturer, School of Education and Social Work, University of Sydney
New legislation gives the federal education department powers to suspend or cancel funding if a centre is not meeting quality and safety requirements.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ View from The Hill: Nationals’ mavericks ensure the Coalition is the issue in parliament’s first week
~ The circular economy could make demolition a thing of the past – here’s how
~ Calling university postgrad and undergrad students – apply to showcase your big ideas in Dubai
~ Yemen: Houthi’s Attacks on Cargo Ships Apparent War Crimes
~ Time to ditch splitting the bill? Shouting a close friend could actually make you happier
~ Niger: Two Years On, Ex-President Still Arbitrarily Detained
~ Desperate Pleas from Starving Palestinians Shouldn’t Be Ignored
~ As mass starvation spreads across Gaza, our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away
~ Hard labour conditions of online moderators directly affect how well the internet is policed – new study
~ Labor’s new bill would cut HELP loans by 20%. But it also risks locking some graduates into a ‘debt treadmill’
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter