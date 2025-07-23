Tolerance.ca
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Niger: Two Years On, Ex-President Still Arbitrarily Detained

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Former Niger President Mohamed Bazoum at the Elysee Palace in Paris, February 16, 2023. © 2023 Michel Euler/AP Photo (Nairobi) – Authorities in Niger should immediately release former President Mohamed Bazoum, who remains arbitrarily detained two years after he was ousted in a military coup, Human Rights Watch said today.On July 26, 2023, Nigerien army officers of the self-proclaimed National Council for the Safeguard of the Homeland (Conseil National pour la sauveguarde de la patrie, CNSP), led by Brig. Gen. Abdourahamane Tiani, overthrew Bazoum’s government and…


© Human Rights Watch -
