Human Rights Observatory

Desperate Pleas from Starving Palestinians Shouldn’t Be Ignored

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A woman consoles her 6-year-old daughter, who is malnourished, at a shelter in central Gaza City, on May 11, 2025. © 2025 Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via AP Photo Last summer, my son, then two months old, got sick while visiting family in California. Before our eyes, he rapidly lost weight, falling below his birth weight, until his body went into shock. Doctors later told us he almost died.I will never forget what it felt like to see his bones protruding, hearing him cry and being unable to soothe him, and watching him go days without smiling.This is the reality parents…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
