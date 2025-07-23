Hard labour conditions of online moderators directly affect how well the internet is policed – new study
By Tania Chatterjee, Joint PhD Candidate at Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, The University of Queensland
Agam Gupta, Associate Professor, Technology and Society, The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi
Pradip Ninan Thomas, Associate Professor in Communication & Media, The University of Queensland
Big tech platforms often present content moderation as a seamless, tech‑driven system. But human labour, often outsourced to countries such as India and the Philippines, plays a pivotal role in…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 22, 2025