Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young Japanese voters embrace right-wing populist parties, leaving the prime minister on the brink

By Craig Mark, Adjunct Lecturer, Faculty of Economics, Hosei University
Japan’s ruling coalition suffered the widely expected loss of its majority in the July 20 election, as young voters shifted to the populist right. As a result, Shigeru Ishiba’s prime ministership now hangs in the balance.

The election was for half of the 248 members of the House of Councillors, the upper house of the National Diet, Japan’s parliament. The Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) secured 39 seats, and its minor coalition partner, the Komeito Party, just eight. This left it three seats short of the 50 required to maintain its majority, as populist opposition parties made dramatic…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Niger: Two Years On, Ex-President Still Arbitrarily Detained
~ Desperate Pleas from Starving Palestinians Shouldn’t Be Ignored
~ As mass starvation spreads across Gaza, our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away
~ Hard labour conditions of online moderators directly affect how well the internet is policed – new study
~ Labor’s new bill would cut HELP loans by 20%. But it also risks locking some graduates into a ‘debt treadmill’
~ Ghosted by a friend? 4 expert tips on how to handle the hurt
~ I have a bit of a cold. Am I sick enough to take a day off work?
~ Kazuo Ishiguro said he won the Nobel Prize for making people cry – 20 years later, Never Let Me Go should make us angry
~ The environmental blockade of Kozhuv Mountain in North Macedonia: ‘We will stand here until the end’
~ UK bans Gaza protest group – could the same thing happen in Australia?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter