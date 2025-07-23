Tolerance.ca
As mass starvation spreads across Gaza, our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away

By Amnesty International
As the Israeli government’s siege starves the people of Gaza, aid workers are now joining the same food lines, risking being shot just to feed their families. With supplies now totally depleted, humanitarian organisations are witnessing their own colleagues and partners waste away before their eyes. Exactly two months since the Israeli government-controlled scheme, the […] The post As mass starvation spreads across Gaza, our colleagues and those we serve are wasting away appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


