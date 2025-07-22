Tolerance.ca
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK bans Gaza protest group – could the same thing happen in Australia?

By Shannon Bosch, Associate Professor (Law), Edith Cowan University
Philip Glover, Lecturer in Law, Edith Cowan University
Dozens of people – many elderly – have been arrested in the United Kingdom after protest group Palestine Action was proscribed as a terrorist organisation.The Conversation


© The Conversation
