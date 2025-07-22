Tolerance.ca
Climate disasters are pushing people into homelessness – but there’s a lot we can do about it

By Timothy Heffernan, Lecturer in Anthropology, Australian National University
Almost half of all Australian properties are at risk of bushfire, while 17,500 face risk of coastal erosion. By 2030, more than 3 million will face riverine flood risk.

Meanwhile,…The Conversation


