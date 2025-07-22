Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should Australia lower the voting age to 16 like the UK? We asked 5 experts

By Pandanus Petter, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, School of Politics and International Relations, Australian National University
Blair Williams, Lecturer in Australian Politics, Monash University
Faith Gordon, Associate Professor in Law, Australian National University
Intifar Chowdhury, Lecturer in Government, Flinders University
Jill Sheppard, Senior Lecturer, School of Politics and International Relations, Australian National University
The UK wants to allow 16 and 17-year-olds to vote in the next general election in 2029. 5 experts give their verdicts on if Australia should do the same.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
