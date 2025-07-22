Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Central bank independence and credibility matters. Here’s why

By John Simon, Adjunct Fellow in Economics, Macquarie University
Ben Wang, Associate Professor of Economics, Macquarie University
The Reserve Bank’s surprise decision to hold rates in July shocked the market. But a new survey finds its credibility has actually improved.The Conversation


