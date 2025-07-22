Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Could the latest ‘interstellar comet’ be an alien probe? Why spotting cosmic visitors is harder than you think

By Sara Webb, Lecturer, Centre for Astrophysics and Supercomputing, Swinburne University of Technology
On July 1, astronomers spotted an unusual high-speed object zooming towards the Sun. Dubbed 3I/ATLAS, the surprising space traveller had one very special quality: its orbit showed it had come from outside our Solar System.

For only the third time ever, we had discovered a true interstellar visitor. And it was weird.

3I/ATLAS breaking records


3I/ATLAS appeared to be travellingThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Do countries have a duty to prevent climate harm? The world’s highest court is about to answer this crucial question
~ Should Australia lower the voting age to 16 like the UK? We asked 5 experts
~ Central bank independence and credibility matters. Here’s why
~ Ultra fast fashion could be taxed to oblivion in France. Could Australia follow suit?
~ Doctors shouldn’t be allowed to object to medical care if it harms their patients
~ In Australia, the rules around academics sleeping with their students can be complicated. But is it ethical?
~ Kneecap’s stance on Gaza extends a long history of the Irish supporting other oppressed peoples
~ ‘Eat the rich’ — Why horror films are taking aim at the ultra-wealthy
~ The incredible impact of Ozzy Osbourne, from Black Sabbath to Ozzfest to 30 years of retirement tours
~ UN: End Impunity for Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter