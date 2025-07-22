Tolerance.ca
In Australia, the rules around academics sleeping with their students can be complicated. But is it ethical?

By Camilla Nelson, Associate Professor in Media and Journalism, University of Notre Dame Australia
In Sweet Nothings, author Madison Griffiths investigates the uncomfortable complexities of “problematic sex” between academics and students on Australian university campuses.

The term “problematic sex” – often used by Gen Z and younger millennial feminists – refers to sexual relationships that, while technically “consensual”, are nonetheless harmful for other reasons, most often due to significant disparities of power.

Review: Sweet Nothings: Power, lust and learning – Madison Griffiths…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation
