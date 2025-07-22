Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UN: End Impunity for Israeli Crimes Against Palestinians

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A boy stands amid the ruins of a collapsed building following Israeli bombardment in the Bureij camp for Palestinian refugees in the central Gaza Strip, May 23, 2025. © 2025 Eyad Baba/AFP via Getty Images (New York) – United Nations member countries should use the ministerial-level conference on Palestine on July 28-29, 2025, to publicly commit to concrete actions aimed at ending decades of impunity for Israeli authorities’ violations of international humanitarian and human rights law against Palestinians, Human Rights Watch said. The High-Level Conference…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From ‘MMS’ to ‘aerobic oxygen’, why drinking bleach has become a dangerous wellness trend
~ No wonder England’s water needs cleaning up – most sewage discharges aren’t even classified as pollution incidents
~ What was the Battle of Orgreave, and why has the government launched an inquiry into it?
~ Is today’s political climate making dating harder for young people?
~ Floating babies, cosmic radiation and zero-gravity birth: what space pregnancy might actually involve
~ A Philosopher Looks at Clothes by Kate Moran is engaging and unpretentious – we need more philosophy books like this
~ Hosepipe ban survival guide: which garden plants to save and which to sacrifice
~ As Sri Lanka’s economy pivots from tourism, it’s well placed to benefit from global trade and geopolitical jostling – new research
~ A global treaty to limit plastic pollution is within reach – will countries seize the moment?
~ Popular Tunisian island’s cultural heritage at risk due to tourism, neglect and climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter