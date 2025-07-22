Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Floating babies, cosmic radiation and zero-gravity birth: what space pregnancy might actually involve

By Arun Vivian Holden, Emeritus Professor of Computational Biology, University of Leeds
As plans for missions to Mars accelerate, so do questions about how the human body might cope. A return trip to the red planet would give more than enough time for someone to become pregnant and even give birth. But could a pregnancy be conceived and carried safely…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From ‘MMS’ to ‘aerobic oxygen’, why drinking bleach has become a dangerous wellness trend
~ No wonder England’s water needs cleaning up – most sewage discharges aren’t even classified as pollution incidents
~ What was the Battle of Orgreave, and why has the government launched an inquiry into it?
~ Is today’s political climate making dating harder for young people?
~ A Philosopher Looks at Clothes by Kate Moran is engaging and unpretentious – we need more philosophy books like this
~ Hosepipe ban survival guide: which garden plants to save and which to sacrifice
~ As Sri Lanka’s economy pivots from tourism, it’s well placed to benefit from global trade and geopolitical jostling – new research
~ A global treaty to limit plastic pollution is within reach – will countries seize the moment?
~ Popular Tunisian island’s cultural heritage at risk due to tourism, neglect and climate change
~ Farewell to summer? ‘Haze’ and ‘trash’ among Earth’s new seasons as climate change and pollution play havoc
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter