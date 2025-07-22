Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Popular Tunisian island’s cultural heritage at risk due to tourism, neglect and climate change

By Majdi Faleh, Academic Fellow & Lecturer in Architecture and Cultural Heritage, Nottingham Trent University
Mehdi Elouati, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS)
Nourchen Ben Fatma, Lecturer at the National School of Architecture and Urbanism, Université de Carthage
Nestled in the southern Mediterranean, off the south-east coast of Tunisia, lies the island of Djerba. With a rich cultural and religious history, it has been a crossroad of many civilisations, including the Phoenicians, Romans, Byzantines and Arabs, and is home to many unique architectural sites. These include the Sedouikech underground mosque, St Joseph’s Church and the El Ghriba Synagogue.

But, for many years, Djerba’s cultural heritage has been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From ‘MMS’ to ‘aerobic oxygen’, why drinking bleach has become a dangerous wellness trend
~ No wonder England’s water needs cleaning up – most sewage discharges aren’t even classified as pollution incidents
~ What was the Battle of Orgreave, and why has the government launched an inquiry into it?
~ Is today’s political climate making dating harder for young people?
~ Floating babies, cosmic radiation and zero-gravity birth: what space pregnancy might actually involve
~ A Philosopher Looks at Clothes by Kate Moran is engaging and unpretentious – we need more philosophy books like this
~ Hosepipe ban survival guide: which garden plants to save and which to sacrifice
~ As Sri Lanka’s economy pivots from tourism, it’s well placed to benefit from global trade and geopolitical jostling – new research
~ A global treaty to limit plastic pollution is within reach – will countries seize the moment?
~ Farewell to summer? ‘Haze’ and ‘trash’ among Earth’s new seasons as climate change and pollution play havoc
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter