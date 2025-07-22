Popular Tunisian island’s cultural heritage at risk due to tourism, neglect and climate change
By Majdi Faleh, Academic Fellow & Lecturer in Architecture and Cultural Heritage, Nottingham Trent University
Mehdi Elouati, PhD Candidate in Anthropology, École des Hautes Études en Sciences Sociales (EHESS)
Nourchen Ben Fatma, Lecturer at the National School of Architecture and Urbanism, Université de Carthage
Nestled in the southern Mediterranean, off the south-east coast of Tunisia, lies the island of Djerba. With a rich cultural and religious history, it has been a crossroad of many civilisations, including the Phoenicians, Romans, Byzantines and Arabs, and is home to many unique architectural sites. These include the Sedouikech underground mosque, St Joseph’s Church and the El Ghriba Synagogue.
But, for many years, Djerba’s cultural heritage has been…
