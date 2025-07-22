Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Yellowknife’s Giant Mine: Canada downplayed arsenic exposure as an Indigenous community was poisoned

By Arn Keeling, Professor, Department of Geography, Memorial University of Newfoundland
John Sandlos, Professor, Department of History, Memorial University of Newfoundland
Decades of gold mining at Giant Mine in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, has left a toxic legacy: 237,000 tonnes of arsenic trioxide dust stored in underground chambers.

As a multi-billion government remediation effort to clean up the mine site and secure the underground arsenic ramps up, the Canadian government is promising to deal with the mine’s disastrous consequences for local Indigenous communities.

In March, the minister for Crown-Indigenous relations…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ From ‘MMS’ to ‘aerobic oxygen’, why drinking bleach has become a dangerous wellness trend
~ No wonder England’s water needs cleaning up – most sewage discharges aren’t even classified as pollution incidents
~ What was the Battle of Orgreave, and why has the government launched an inquiry into it?
~ Is today’s political climate making dating harder for young people?
~ Floating babies, cosmic radiation and zero-gravity birth: what space pregnancy might actually involve
~ A Philosopher Looks at Clothes by Kate Moran is engaging and unpretentious – we need more philosophy books like this
~ Hosepipe ban survival guide: which garden plants to save and which to sacrifice
~ As Sri Lanka’s economy pivots from tourism, it’s well placed to benefit from global trade and geopolitical jostling – new research
~ A global treaty to limit plastic pollution is within reach – will countries seize the moment?
~ Popular Tunisian island’s cultural heritage at risk due to tourism, neglect and climate change
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter