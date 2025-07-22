Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gaza fieldworker: “We are torn apart watching our children suffer from hunger”

By Amnesty International
For over 21 months, the world has been bearing witness to unfathomable levels of death and destruction in the occupied Gaza Strip. Israel’s brutal onslaught against Palestinians in Gaza has killed tens of thousands of people, wiped out entire families, flattened residential neighbourhoods, destroyed critical infrastructure and forcibly displaced nearly the entirety of Gaza’s residents., […] The post Gaza fieldworker: “We are torn apart watching our children suffer from hunger”  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
