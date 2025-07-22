Dog thefts: what really happened during the COVID pandemic
By Daniel Allen, Animal Geographer, Keele University
John Walliss, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Derby
Melanie Flynn, Senior lecturer in Criminology, Liverpool Hope University
Dog theft can be a devastating crime. During the COVID pandemic, newspapers suggested there was an epidemic of “dognapping” in the UK. If you have a dog, the reports may have alarmed you at a time when there were already many reasons to feel afraid.
There are mixed views on whether or not lockdown triggered an increase in dog ownership. Animal welfare charity…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, July 22, 2025